REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing provincial active cases to 1,363.

In a release, the province said there are seven new cases in the far northwest zone, eight in the far northeast zone, one in the northwest zone, one in the north central zone, 29 in Saskatoon, three in the central east zone, 37 in Regina, eleven in the south central zone and 13 in the southeast zone.

Two cases are pending residence information. A previous case pending residence location reported on Nov. 8 has been assigned to the north central zone.

A total of 48 people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19 in the province. Thirty-seven people are in inpatient care, including one in the far north west zone, two in the northwest zone, six in the north central zone, three in the northeast zone, 22 in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

Another 11 people are in intensive care; two in the north central zone, six in Saskatoon, one in the central east zone and two in Regina.

REGIONALLY

116 active cases are from the far north area (68 far northwest, 9 far north central, 39 far northeast)

360 active cases are from the north area (113 northwest, 199 north central, 48 northeast)

420 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

283 active cases are from the Regina area

76 active cases are from the central area (8 central west, 68 central east)

97 active cases are from the south area (13 southwest, 29 south central, 55 southeast)

On Tuesday, 1,363 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

ATTENDEES OF HALLOWEEN PARTY NEAR WEYBURN ASKED TO ISOLATE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending that anyone who attended a Halloween party near Weyburn self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

The recommendation applies to anyone who attended the party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The SHA first alerted the public to this exposure on Monday. Guests were initially asked just to self-monitor, but the SHA upgraded its recommendation on Tuesday evening.

RESIDENTS, STAFF AT INDIAN HEAD CARE HOME TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Golden Prairie Home, a long-term care facility in Indian Head, has the Saskatchewan Health Authority working hard to ensure the safety of residents.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 7. The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses told CTV News on Nov. 9 that more than 19 staff members at the home are self-isolating.

The SHA declined to disclose how many staff have tested positive, but it said there have been multiple residents who have tested positive.