REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending that anyone who attended a Halloween party near Weyburn self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

The recommendation applies to anyone who attended the party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The SHA first alerted the public to this exposure on Monday. Guests were initially asked just to self-monitor, but the SHA upgraded its recommendation on Tuesday evening.

Anyone who attended the party is being asked to contact Public Health at 306-861-4808, if they have not already been contacted.

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 1,305 on Tuesday.