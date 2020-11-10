REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government announced on Tuesday 127 new cases of COVID-19.

The majority of new cases are in the Saskatoon area with 50 and the Regina area with 31.

There are six new cases in the far north west, four in the far north central, six in the far north east, 11 in the north west, two in the north central, two in the north east, two in the central west, two in the central east and six in the south central zone.

One case is pending residence information.

Three cases reported on Nov. 8 with pending residence information have been assigned to the north central zone, the province said.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 4,214 cases and 2,880 recoveries. The province reported 111 new recoveries on Tuesday. There have been 29 deaths.

The province said 44 people are in hospital, with 33 people in inpatient care. Eleven people are in intensive care.

Of the people in inpatient care, one is in the far north west, three in the north west, seven in the north central, one in the north east, 18 in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

Of the people in intensive care, two are in the north central, six in Saskatoon, one in the central east and two in Regina.

RESIDENTS, STAFF AT INDIAN HEAD CARE HOME TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Golden Prairie Home, a long-term care facility in Indian Head, has the Saskatchewan Health Authority working hard to ensure the safety of residents.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 7. The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses told CTV News on Nov. 9 that more than 19 staff members at the home are self-isolating.

The SHA declined to disclose how many staff have tested positive, but it said there have been multiple residents who have tested positive.

REGIONALLY

105 active cases are from the far north area (63 far northwest, 9 far north central, 33 far northeast)

367 active cases are from the north area (114 northwest, 204 north central, 49 northeast)

413 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

258 active cases are from the Regina area

78 active cases are from the central area (8 central west, 70 central east)

73 active cases are from the south area (13 southwest, 18 south central, 42 southeast)

As of Nov. 8, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 190,095 people tested per million population. The national rate was 265,663 people tested per million population.

On Monday, 1,837 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

EXPOSURES IN REGINA, SWIFT CURRENT, YORKTON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Swift Current and Yorkton where a person or persons attended while likely infectious.