REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Swift Current and Yorkton.

REGINA

October 28

Western Cycle Source for Sports, 1550 8th Ave., 5 to 5:20pm

October 31

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 10 to 11 a.m.

Toys R Us, 730 Albert St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

November 2

Good Life South, 3806 Albert St., 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Boston Pizza South, 4657 Rae St., 5:20 to 7 p.m.

Quance East Medical Clinic, 2223 Victoria Ave. E #49, 2 to 3 p.m.

Mike's Independent,1341 Broadway Ave., 10 to 10:30 a.m.

November 2-5 inclusive

LG Fitness, 1560 C McAra St., 6 to 7 a.m.

November 3

Planet Fitness, 112 Quince Street, 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Save On Foods South, 4520 Albert St. S, no time identified by contact

November 4

Crossroad Chiropractic, 15-5875 Rochdale Blvd., 4 to 4:40 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 380 McCarthy Blvd N., 11 to 11:30 p.m.

November 5

Walmart Supercentre, 3939 Rochdale Blvd., 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 380 McCarthy Blvd N., 4 to 430 p.m.

SWIFT CURRENT

October 30

Coop Grocery (WheatlandMall ), 1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m.

Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, 5:30 p.m.

Giant Tiger, 1680-1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m.

Kabo's, 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 11 p.m.

Railway Social House, 508 Cheadle St. W, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

October 31

Pet Valu, 1150 Central Ave. N, 10:20 to 10:30 a.m.

Pharmasave, 390 Central Ave. N, 10:00 to 10:15 a.m.

Rittinger's Men's Wear, 330 Central Ave. N #13B, 9:40 to 10 a.m.

Sweet Tree store, 212 Central Ave. N, approximately 4 p.m.

November 1

Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 2 p.m.

Giant Tiger, 1680-1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 4 p.m.

Walmart, 1800 22nd Ave. NE, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. AND 1 to 2 p.m.

November 2

Coop gas bar (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, 3:30 to 3:40 p.m.

Coop Grocery (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, noon to 2 p.m.

K-Motel, 2225 N Service Road W, breakfast time

Safeway, 1 Springs Drive, 4 to 4:10 p.m.

November 3

Akropol, 133 Central Ave. N, lunch time

Buffalo Brew Pub, 278 1st Ave. NE, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, approximately noon

Training Zone, 225 1 Ave. NE, 9 to 10 a.m.

Urban Grounds, 167 Central Ave. N, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. AND approximately 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Thrift store, 151 Central Ave. N, approximately 1:30 p.m.

November 4

Buffalo Brew Pub, 278 First Ave. NE, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Instant Loan, 1121 6 Ave. N, no time identified by contact, business had no other customers at the time they visited

Kabo's, 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. November 5

Rittinger's Men's Wear, 330 Central Ave. N #13B, 3 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 911 Central Ave. N, 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Spring's Garden, 1 Springs Dr., lunch time

November 5

Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, approximately 10:30 a.m.

November 7

Coop Grocery (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m.

YORKTON

October 31

Boston Pizza, 226 Broadway St. E, noon to 1 p.m.

Mark's Work Wearhouse, 230 Broadway St. E, 12:45 to 1 p.m.

M&M Foods, 385 Broadway St. E, 1:45 to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

November 1

Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 10:30 am to noon

November 2, 3 and 5

Dollar Tree, 239 Hamilton Rd., 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day

November 2-4 inclusive

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd., 3 to 11 p.m. each day

November 5