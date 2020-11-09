REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with another death.

This is the province's largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,289 active cases in the province, and 29 people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19.

The latest person to die of COVID-19 was in their 80s and living in the north central zone. For the first time, Saskatchewan has reported COVID-19-related deaths for three consecutive days.

The province reported 22 new recoveries on Monday for a total of 2,769 to date.

There are 15 cases in the far northwest, one in the far north central, four in the far northeast, 19 in the northwest, 15 in the north central zone, six in the northeast, 76 in Saskatoon, two in the central west zone, 25 in Regina, five in the southwest, one in the south central zone and seven in the southeast.

Six new cases are pending location information.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital including eight in ICU, two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

REGIONALLY

1,129 cases are from the Saskatoon area

884 cases are from the north area (283 north west, 431 north central, 170 north east)

573 cases are from the Regina area

547 cases are from the south area (243 south west, 226 south central, 78 south east)

504 cases are from the far north area (434 far north west, 5 far north central, 65 far north east)

437 cases are from the central area (201 central west, 236 central east)

13 cases have pending residence information

The SHA performed 2,505 tests on Sunday.

EXPOSURES IN REGINA, SWIFT CURRENT, YORKTON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Swift Current and Yorkton where a person or persons attended while likely infectious.