REGINA -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and there are 159 new cases, according to the province.

The province reported on Sunday that 1,122 cases are considered active.

The person who died was in their 80s and lived in the Saskatoon area. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 28.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,897 reported cases and 2,747 recoveries.

The province reported 21 new recoveries.

There are seven new cases in the far north west, three in the far north central, two in the far north east, 14 in the north west, 18 in the north central, 16 in the north east, 48 in the Saskatoon area, one in the central west, 11 in the central east, 23 in the Regina area, five in the south west, three in the south central and five in the south east.

Three new cases have pending residence information.

Thirty-two people are in hospital.

Twenty-five people are receiving inpatient care: one in the far north west, two in north west, seven in north central, nine in Saskatoon, five in Regina and one in the south west.

Seven people are in intensive care: one in north central, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

REGIONALLY

69 active cases are from the far north area (42 far northwest, 4 far north central, 23 far northeast)

335 active cases are from the north area (91 northwest, 197 north central, 47 northeast)

362 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

227 active cases are from the Regina area

63 active cases are from the central area (4 central west, 59 central east)

58 active cases are from the south area (8 southwest, 15 south central, 35 southeast)

As of Nov. 6, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 187,144 people tested per million population. The national rate was 262,963 people tested per million population.

On Saturday, 2,871 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.