SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping

Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.

The first employee was based out of the health authority in Prince Albert, according to provincial loss reports released Monday.

From September 2022 to December of 2023 – the former employee was paid for time by the SHA while working for an external employer during the same period.

After receiving $2,018 from the arrangement, the employee was terminated, according to the report.

SHA employee relations are exploring a request for repayment and the authority’s management are determining next steps including additional investigation and potential legal action.

The second incident involved a former employee of the HQC who was working for an external employer while still being paid by the organization.

The employee received $1,800 from January of 2023 to June of 2024.

According to the report, the employee resigned prior to the investigation being completed.

As a result, the matter was not referred to police.