Rams moving on to Hardy Cup after victory against Bisons

The University of Regina Rams are moving on to the Hardy Cup – after defeating the Manitoba Bisons 28-25 in Winnipeg.

The match was down to the wire – with receiver Nicholas Sirleaf’s touchdown with 19 seconds left gave the Rams their victory.

The U of R kicked off scoring on the opening drive of the game with Christian Katende rushing five times for 43 yards in the effort. The Rams took it to the house with a one-yard plunge by quarterback Noah Pelletier.

The Rams would have the honour of scoring the sole major of the first half. Manitoba recorded two short field goals – with both teams trading safeties to make the score 10-8 going into half-time.

After the Rams conceded a safety early in the third quarter of play. The Bisons took possession and marched the ball on a six play, 75-yard drive to the end zone to put Manitoba in the lead.

The Rams answered back on an ensuing Manitoba return attempt. Ethan Jaster jarred the ball loose and Kaeden Brennan scooped it to give Regina possession on Manitoba’s 38-yard line.

From there, the Rams fired in another major to make the game 18-17.

Moving to the fourth quarter, the Rams conceded a safety, but then scored a 30-yard field goal by Wegner to get back in the lead 21-19.

However, the Bisons recorded the longest offensive drive of the game – which saw Breydon Stubbs rumble 58 yards into the end zone to put Manitoba in the lead at 25-21. An ensuing attempt at a two-point conversion failed.

What followed next was the deciding point of the game.

The clock was ticking down. The Rams were forced to start from their own nine-yard line after troubles fielding Manitoba’s kick-off.

However, Pelletier led an 11 play, 101-yard drive that included an 11-yard rush by Marshall Erichsen, long passes to both Emmett Steadman and Erichsen for a combined 53 yards.

Facing 3 and 12 following a sack by the Bisons – Pelletier was able to keep the drive alive with a completion to Renzel Arinaza for a 19-yard gain.

An Erichsen touchdown was brought back due to a holding call – but the Rams still managed to pull off the major with a pass to Sirleaf – making the game 28-25 with 19 seconds left on the clock.

The Bisons proceeded to scramble to tie the game.

Forced to put the ball in the air with so little time remaining – Tachinski had a 22-yard completion to Zachary Wynne to get across midfield.

However, the next pass was intercepted by Rams linebacker Garret Hatchard – sealing the game for Regina.

The Rams will make their sixth appearance in the Hardy Cup – heading into the contest with one win (2000) and four losses (2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012).