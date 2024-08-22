'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller

Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.

“What do Riders do?”

“Ride!”

“Let’s ride.”

A chant commonly heard while Ken Miller served as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Miller’s time at the helm only lasted three full seasons but he presided over one of the most successful periods in franchise history.

Serving as offensive coordinator for the Riders’ 2007 Grey Cup win, Miller took over as head coach in 2008.

The team started the ‘08 season with a 6-0 record despite losing its starting quarterback and head coach.

Late season injuries derailed any hopes of a repeat – but that was just the beginning.

In 2009, the Riders would make it to the big game with a record of 10-7-1. The green and white would lose the contest by only one point.

Despite the heartbreaking loss the team would return to the Grey Cup the following season, again falling to the Montreal Alouettes by a margin of three points.

'A LEADER OF MEN'

Saskatchewan Roughrider Historian Rob Vanstone remembers Miller for his unique coaching approach and his close relationship with his players.

“They just loved the man and you could tell,” he told CTV News.

“He wanted a lot to be player driven, and in turn, I think the players, appreciatively would do anything for him. It was a really unique style. I've never seen a coach like him. I just there was so many dimensions to the man, and just little quirks and little methods that that were so unique to Ken Miller.”

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Luc Mullinder shared those feelings.

“He treated people with respect and all he asked was great effort and that same respect back.”

Two time Grey Cup champion and Rider board member Chris Getzlaf remembered Miller for his genuine care for those under his wing.

“He’s a just a guy who was always interested in what you had going on in your personal life and making sure that you were mentally feeling great as an individual before even being a football player,” Getzlaf explained.

“I think that just made everyone play that much harder for him.”

Sometimes referred to as “Grandpa Ken,” Miller embodied the father figure persona as he served as the head of the green and white.

“A great man. A leader of men. Just a great role model, somebody who always knew what to say, pull you aside and just get you motivated day to day,” former Rider Wes Cates explained.

Off the field, Miller and his wife Maureen fully embraced Saskatchewan as their home. Miller often found chatting with fans anywhere he went while Maureen was known for her volunteering efforts in Regina.

“The two of them made such an imprint in this city, in this province, in only five years. They came to call it home, even though it was only five years of their lives,” Vanstone explained.

“Truly, he was one of those good Saskatchewan guys,” Mullinder added.

In addition to his determination, he was also known for his lightheartedness. Vanstone recalled many times Miller's humour was on display.

“My favorite Ken Miller line was when he approached the media scrum one day and he looked at me and said, ‘Rob, would you like cliches or sarcasm?’” And I said, ‘Sarcasm please.’”

“The next five minutes were an absolute riot,” he laughed.

Always appreciative of his players and the Rider faithful – Miller put his appreciation for Rider Nation on display.

In his own words in 2011:

“Really, my entire time really has been a dream here.”

Miller passed away Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer.

He was 82.