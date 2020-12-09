REGINA -- Regina Fire and Protective Services is responding to a house fire that’s considered fully involved.

Fire officials said a 911 call was made around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Retallack St. in four minutes and quickly started to attack the flames.

The blaze has compromised the structural integrity of the house and crews are fighting the fire from the exterior.

Fire officials said crews have been able to keep the flames to the one structure and are confident the fire won’t be spreading to other homes.

There are no reported injuries yet but crews haven’t be able to go into the house to do a complete search.

A fire inspector is on scene.