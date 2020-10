REGINA -- As of 8 p.m. local time, polls for the Saskatchewan provincial election are now closed.

For the first time, Saskatchewan voters headed to the polls during a global pandemic to cast their ballots for who they want to lead the province for the next four years.

Here you will find a collection of elected candidates, listed alphabetically by constituency. Those with names bolded with ‘Elected’ listed next to the name have been declared winners by CTV News. This information will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Check back here for live updates throughout the evening.

ARM RIVER

New Democratic Party, Sask.: Cam Goff

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Steve Forbes

Saskatchewan Party: Dana Skoropad - Elected

Saskatchewan Green Party: Tiffany Giesbrecht

ATHABASCA

New Democratic Party: Buckley Belanger - Elected

Saskatchewan Green Party: Leroy Laliberte

Saskatchewan Party: Kelly Kwan

BATOCHE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Lon Borgenson

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Carrie Harris

Saskatchewan Green Party: Hamish Graham

Saskatchewan Party: Delbert Kirsch - Elected

BIGGAR-SASK VALLEY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Trevor Simpson

New Democratic Party: Twyla Harris Naciri

Saskatchewan Green Party: Darcy Robilliard

Saskatchewan Party: Randy Weekes - Elected

CANNINGTON

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Wes Smith

New Democratic Party: Diane Twietmeyer

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jaina Forrest

Saskatchewan Party: Daryl Harrison - Elected

CANORA-PELLY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Robert Hayes

New Democratic Party: Stacey Strykowski

Saskatchewan Green Party: Breton Gattinger

Saskatchewan Party: Terry Dennis - Elected

CARROT RIVER VALLEY

New Democratic Party: Rodney McCorriston

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Glen Leson

Saskatchewan Green Party: Liam Becker

Saskatchewan Party: Fred Bradshaw - Elected

CUMBERLAND

New Democratic Party: Doyle Vermette - Elected

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Dean Foster

Saskatchewan Green Party: Aaron Oochoo

Saskatchewan Party: Darren Deschambeault

CUT KNIFE-TURTLEFORD

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Richard Nelson

New Democratic Party: Matt Fedler

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Allison Nesdoly

Saskatchewan Green Party: Patick McNally

Saskatchewan Party: Ryan Domotor - Elected

CYPRESS HILLS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Crystal Tiringer

New Democratic Party: Kelly Genert

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: John Goohsen

Saskatchewan Green Party: Dianna Holigroski

Saskatchewan Party: Doug Steele - Elected

ESTEVAN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Phil Zajac

New Democratic Party: Seth Lendrum

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Linda Sopp

Saskatchewan Green Party: Scott Meyers

Saskatchewan Party: Lori Carr - Elected

HUMBOLDT-WATROUS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Constance Maffenbeier

New Democratic Party: Wendy Sekulich

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Rose Buscholl

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jim Ternier

Saskatchewan Party: Donna Harpauer - Elected

INDIAN HEAD - MILESTONE

New Democratic Party: Jared Clarke

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Elvin Mandziak

Saskatchewan Green Party: Billy Patterson

Saskatchewan Party: Don McMorris - Elected

KELVINGTON WADENA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Justin Chrobot

New Democratic Party: Linda Patenaude

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Wayne Mastrachuk

Saskatchewan Green Party: Melissa Fletcher

Saskatchewan Party: Hugh Nerlien- Elected

KINDERSLEY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Jason Cooper

New Democratic Party: Steve Allen

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Terry Sieben

Saskatchewan Green Party: Evangeline Gordon

Saskatchewan Party: Kenneth Francis - Elected

LAST MOUNTAIN-TOUCHWOOD

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Gordon Bradford

New Democratic Party: Thera Nordal

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Victor Teece

Saskatchewan Green Party: Justin Stranack

Saskatchewan Party: Travis Keisig - Elected

LLOYDMINSTER

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Steve Gessner

New Democratic Party: Colleen Morrell Henning

Saskatchewan Green Party: Audra Kish

Saskatchewan Party: Colleen Young - Elected

LUMSDEN MORSE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Les Guillemin

New Democratic Party: Nic Lewis

Saskatchewan Green Party: Isaiah Hunter

Saskatchewan Party: Lyle Stewart - Elected

MARTENSVILLE-WARMAN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Wade Sira

New Democratic Party: Carla Streeton

Saskatchewan Green Party: Melvin Pylypchuk

Saskatchewan Party: Terry Jenson - Elected

MEADOW LAKE

New Democratic Party: Harmonie King

Saskatchewan Green Party: Carol Vandale

Saskatchewan Party: Jeremy Harrison - Elected

MELFORT

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Dave Waldner

New Democratic Party: Lorne Schroeder

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Matthew Diakuw

Saskatchewan Party: Todd Goudy - Elected

MELVILLE SALTCOATS

New Democratic Party: Bonnie Galenzoski

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Trever Ratti

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jack Powless

Saskatchewan Party: Warren Kaeding - Elected

MOOSE JAW NORTH

New Democratic Party: Kyle Lichtenwald

Saskatchewan Green Party: North Hunter

Saskatchewan Party: Tim Mcleod - Elected

MOOSE JAW WAWKAMOW

New Democratic Party: Melissa Patterson

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Darcy Jensen

Saskatchewan Green Party: Abby Firlotte

Saskatchewan Party: Gregory Lawrence - Elected

MOOSOMIN

New Democratic Party: Ken Burton

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Frank Serfas

Saskatchewan Green Party: Marjorie Graham

Saskatchewan Party: Steven Bonk - Elected

PRINCE ALBERT CARLTON

New Democratic Party: Troy Parenteau

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Renee Grasby

Saskatchewan Green Party: Shirley Davis

Saskatchewan Party: Joseph Hargrave - Elected

PRINCE ALBERT NORTHCOTE

New Democratic Party: Nicole Rancourt

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Jaret Nikolaisen

Saskatchewan Green Party: Sarah Kraynick

Saskatchewan Party: Alana Ross

REGINA CORONATION PARK

New Democratic Party: Noor Burki

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: David Coates

Saskatchewan Green Party: Irene Browatzke

Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty

REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

New Democratic Party: Nicole Sarauer - Elected

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Sara Healey

Saskatchewan Green Party: Victor Lau

Saskatchewan Party: Nadeem Naz

REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

New Democratic Party: Meara Conway - Elected

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Don Kirk

Saskatchewan Green Party: Naomi Hunter

Saskatchewan Party: Caesar Khan

Independent: Rolf Hartloff

REGINA GARDINER PARK

New Democratic Party: Faycal Haggui

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: David Teece

Saskatchewan Green Party: Helmi Scott Uguh

Saskatchewan Party: Gene Makowsky - Elected

REGINA LAKEVIEW

New Democratic Party: Carla Beck - Elected

Saskatchewan Green Party: Michael Wright

Saskatchewan Liberal Association: Bruno Sahut

Saskatchewan Party: Megan Patterson

REGINA NORTHEAST

New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Corie Rempel

Saskatchewan Green Party: Anthony Majore

Saskatchewan Liberal Association: Jeff Walters

Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal

REGINA PASQUA

New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Harry Frank

Saskatchewan Green Party: Heather Lau

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz

REGINA ROCHDALE

New Democratic Party: Brett Estey

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Murray Morhart

Saskatchewan Green Party: Sarah Risk

Saskatchewan Party: Laura Ross - Elected

REGINA ROSEMONT

New Democratic Party: Trent Wotherspoon - Elected

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Christopher McCulloch

Saskatchewan Green Party: James Park

Saskatchewan Party: Alexander Nau

REGINA UNIVERSITY

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Debbie Knill

Saskatchewan Green Party: Tanner Wallace

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor

REGINA WALSH ACRES

New Democratic Party: Kelly Hardy

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Ken Grey

Saskatchewan Green Party: Tanner Wallace

Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers

REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

New Democratic Party: Mike Sinclair

Saskatchewan Green Party: Sonja Doyle

Saskatchewan Party: Christine Tell - Elected

Independent: Nestor Mryglod

ROSETOWN ELROSE

New Democratic Party: Brenda Edel

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Adrian Janssens

Saskatchewan Green Party: Justina Robinson

Saskatchewan Party: Jim Reiter - Elected

ROSTHERN-SHELLBROOK

New Democratic Party: Trina Miller

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Yvonne Choquette

Saskatchewan Green Party: Larry Neufeld

Saskatchewan Party: Scott Moe - Elected

SASKATCHEWAN RIVERS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Fred Lackie

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Shaun Harris

New Democratic Party: Lyle Whitefish

Saskatchewan Green Party: Marcia Neault

Saskatchewan Party: Nadine Wilson - Elected

SASKATOON CENTRE

New Democratic Party: Betty Nippi-Albright- Elected

Saskatchewan Green Party: Raven Reid

Saskatchewan Party: Kim Groff

SASKATOON CHURCHILL-WILDWOOD

New Democratic Party: Dave McGrane

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Maria Krznar

Saskatchewan Green Party: Gillian Walker

Saskatchewan Party: Lisa Lambert

SASKATOON EASTVIEW

New Democratic Party: Matt Love

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jan Norris

Saskatchewan Party: Chris Guerette

SASKATOON FAIRVIEW

New Democratic Party: Vicki Mowat

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Tony Ollenberger

Saskatchewan Green Party: Tobi-Dawne Smith

Saskatchewan Party: Manny Sadhra

SASKATOON MEEWASIN

New Democratic Party: Ryan Meili

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jacklin Andrews

Saskatchewan Party: Rylund Hunter

SASKATOON NORTHWEST

New Democratic Party: Gillian Strange

Saskatchewan Green Party: Maria Krznar

Saskatchewan Party: Gordon Wyant - Elected

SASKATOON NUTANA

New Democratic Party: Erika Ritchie - Elected

Saskatchewan Green Party: Albert Chubak

Saskatchewan Party: Kyle Mazer

SASKATOON RIVERSDALE

New Democratic Party: Ashlee Hicks

Saskatchewan Green Party: Delanie Passer

Saskatchewan Party: Marvin Friesen

SASKATOON SILVERSPRING-SUTHERLAND

New Democratic Party: Tajinder Grewal

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jaime Fairley

Saskatchewan Party: Paul Merriman - Elected

SASKATOON SOUTHEAST

New Democratic Party: Pamela Beaudin

Saskatchewan Green Party: Cheryl Mazil

Saskatchewan Party: Don Morgan - Elected

SASKATOON STONEBRIDGE-DAKOTA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Brett Gregg

New Democratic Party: Judicaël Moukoumi

Saskatchewan Green Party: Lydia Martens

Saskatchewan Party: Bronwyn Eyre - Elected

SASKATOON UNIVERSITY

New Democratic Party: Jennifer Bowes

Saskatchewan Green Party: Erickka Patmore

Saskatchewan Party: Eric Olauson

SASKATOON WESTVIEW

New Democratic Party: Malik Draz

Saskatchewan Green Party: Glenn Wright

Saskatchewan Liberal Association: Robert Rudachyk

Saskatchewan Party: David Buckingham - Elected

SASKATOON WILLOWGROVE

New Democratic Party: Kaitlyn Harvey

Saskatchewan Green Party: David Greenfield

Saskatchewan Party: Kenneth Cheveldayoff - Elected

SWIFT CURRENT

New Democratic Party: Stefan Rumpel

Saskatchewan Green Party: George Watson

Saskatchewan Party: Everett Hindley - Elected

THE BATTLEFORDS

New Democratic Party: Amber Stewart

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Harry Zamonsky

Saskatchewan Green Party: Joey Reynolds

Saskatchewan Party: Jeremy Cockrill - Elected

WEYBURN-BIG MUDDY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Collin Keith

New Democratic Party: Regan Lanning

Saskatchewan Green Party: Shane Caellaigh

Saskatchewan Party: Dustin Duncan - Elected

WOOD RIVER

New Democratic Party: Roger Morgan

Saskatchewan Green Party: Kim Soo Goodtrack

Saskatchewan Party: David Marit - Elected

YORKTON

New Democratic Party: Carter Antoine

Saskatchewan Green Party: Judy Mergel

Saskatchewan Party: Gregory Ottenbreit - Elected