REGINA -- Scott Moe has won his seat in his constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook, based on CTV News results projections.

As of 9:38 p.m. local time, the leader of the Saskatchewan Party held a vast majority of the vote with 79 per cent, or 2,914 votes.

Trina Miller of the New Democratic Party is trailing behind.

“Tonight I would give you my word that we would be a government for all of the people,” Moe said.

Moe said he spoke to NDP leader Ryan Meili on the phone, and publicly congratulated him on his campaign.

Moe was the incumbent in this seat, winning in 2016 with 71.6 per cent of the vote.

As we look towards the next four years, I see a bright future for our province.



A future built on a strong economic recovery driven by hard-work and innovation.



When we work together, there’s nothing we can’t do. Thank you, Saskatchewan! pic.twitter.com/VV4zJaaY6s — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) October 27, 2020

He was first elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in the 2011 provincial election. He was then re-elected in 2016.

Moe won the Saskatchewan Party leadership race, after Brad Wall stepped down as leader. He was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s premier in 2018.

