REGINA -- The CTV News Decision Desk has projected a Saskatchewan Party majority government in the provincial election.

As of 8:37 p.m. Monday, the Sask Party was leading with 37 seats to the NDP’s 6 seats in the legislature. There are a total of 61 constituencies.

This is the fourth consecutive win for the party since forming government in 2007.

It’s also the first time Scott Moe has led the party to victory. Former Premier Brad Wall had been the party’s leader for its first three terms.

The pandemic and the lagging economy will be the top issues facing the party as it forms the next government.

COVID-19 numbers have been rising in the province over the last few weeks, and questions remain over how the government plans to curb this.

Increases in COVID-19 cases, and potentially another lockdown, will likely exacerbate the already badgered economy – an issue Moe put front and centre during his campaign.

The Sask Party will need to navigate this as it aims to balance the budget by 2024.

Donna Harpauer, the former finance minister, said before the election that the government plans to have austerity budgets.

During the campaign, Moe said there won’t be cuts and that Crown corporations won’t be privatized.

With its win, voters can expect the Sask Party government to embark on a home renovation tax credit and a rebate for SaskPower electricity bills.

The party has also pledged to reduce small business tax to zero per cent, then raise it back to one per cent by July 1, 2022.

A list of all the Sask Party promises that were made during the election can be found here.