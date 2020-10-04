REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s two main parties contending to be the next provincial government have made many promises to sway voters.

To sort through the daily announcements, here is an easy-to-read list of all the promises the Saskatchewan Party and NDP have made.

More items will be added to this list on an ongoing basis.

SASKATCHEWAN PARTY PROMISES

Balanced budget by 2024.

Spend $124 million on a home renovation tax credit.

Spend $260 million to reduce SaskPower electricity bills by 10 per cent for one year.

Provide $8 million over four years to increase the Sask. Advantage Scholarship to $750 per year.

Reduce small business tax to zero per cent by Oct. 1, 2020, then raise it back to one per cent by July 1, 2022, and back to two per cent by July 1, 2023.

NDP PROMISES