REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s two main parties contending to be the next provincial government have made many promises to sway voters.

To sort through the daily announcements, here is an easy-to-read list of all the promises the Saskatchewan Party and NDP have made.

More items will be added to this list on an ongoing basis.

SASKATCHEWAN PARTY PROMISES

NDP PROMISES

  • Wealth tax of one per cent on those worth over $15 million. Not raise taxes on “everyday families.”
  • Raise minimum wage to $15 per hour.
  • Create $25 per day daycare.
  • Build a new bridge and hospital for Prince Albert.
  • Invest $125 million to reduce classroom sizes by hiring new teachers and assistants.
  • Call a public inquiry into Global Transportation Hub and Regina bypass scandals.
  • Make lobbying public, create stronger conflict of interest rules for MLAs, and ban corporate and union donations.
  • Commitment of $3 million for rural education to hire more teachers, educational assistants and caretakers.
  • Create equal pay legislation to see women make the same money as men.
  • Ban dress codes at work, where women would no longer be required to wear heels.