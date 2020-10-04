Advertisement
Sask. votes: The 2020 election promise tracker
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 6:02PM CST
Saskatchewan voter casts a ballot in the provincial election. (ELECTIONS SASKATCHEWAN)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s two main parties contending to be the next provincial government have made many promises to sway voters.
To sort through the daily announcements, here is an easy-to-read list of all the promises the Saskatchewan Party and NDP have made.
More items will be added to this list on an ongoing basis.
SASKATCHEWAN PARTY PROMISES
- Balanced budget by 2024.
- Spend $124 million on a home renovation tax credit.
- Spend $260 million to reduce SaskPower electricity bills by 10 per cent for one year.
- Provide $8 million over four years to increase the Sask. Advantage Scholarship to $750 per year.
- Reduce small business tax to zero per cent by Oct. 1, 2020, then raise it back to one per cent by July 1, 2022, and back to two per cent by July 1, 2023.
NDP PROMISES
- Wealth tax of one per cent on those worth over $15 million. Not raise taxes on “everyday families.”
- Raise minimum wage to $15 per hour.
- Create $25 per day daycare.
- Build a new bridge and hospital for Prince Albert.
- Invest $125 million to reduce classroom sizes by hiring new teachers and assistants.
- Call a public inquiry into Global Transportation Hub and Regina bypass scandals.
- Make lobbying public, create stronger conflict of interest rules for MLAs, and ban corporate and union donations.
- Commitment of $3 million for rural education to hire more teachers, educational assistants and caretakers.
- Create equal pay legislation to see women make the same money as men.
- Ban dress codes at work, where women would no longer be required to wear heels.
RELATED IMAGES