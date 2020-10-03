REGINA -- With the provincial election fast approaching, many political parties will be directing their attention to the tight races in Saskatchewan’s battleground constituencies.

The following 10 constituencies were decided by less than 10 per cent of the vote in 2016.

Click here to see how your constituency voted in 2016.

REGINA

Regina Coronation Park

Margin of victory: 2.34 per cent

Mark Docherty claimed the Regina Coronation Park seat for the Saskatchewan Party in 2016. This constituency saw the thinnest margin of victory in the province.

The Saskatchewan Party beat out the NDP by 147 votes in 2016, claiming the seat with 3,008 votes to the NDP’s 2,861.

Mark Docherty will defend the seat against the NDP and Noor Burki.

Regina Pasqua

Margin of victory: 3.36 per cent

Muhammed Fiaz won the Regina Pasqua constituency for the Saskatchewan Party in 2016.

The margin of victory for the Saskatchewan Party was 298 votes, beating the NDP with 3,929 votes to 3,631.

The NDP and candidate Bhajan Brar will look to close the gap on Fiaz in Regina Pasqua in the 2020 election.

Regina University

Margin of victory: 5.97 per cent

Tina Beaudry-Mellor won the Regina-University constituency for the Saskatchewan Party in 2016. The Saskatchewan Party won this constituency receiving 3,418 votes to the NDP’s 3,001.

Beaudry-Mellor will defend her seat in the upcoming election against Aleana Young running for the NDP.

Regina Walsh Acres

Margin of victory: 8.6 per cent

Warren Steinley took the seat for the Saskatchewan Party in the previous election.

The Saskatchewan Party won this constituency by just under 600 votes, receiving 3,575 votes to the NDP’s 2,976.

Steinley resigned as MLA for Regina Walsh Acres to seek a federal seat in 2019.

Derek Meyers will look to defend the seat for the Saskatchewan Party in 2020, facing off against Kelly Hardy and the NDP.

SASKATOON

Saskatoon Meewasin

Margin of victory: 7.54 per cent

Roger Parent claimed Saskatoon Meewasin for the Saskatchewan Party in 2016.

The Saskatchewan Party won the seat with just over 50 per cent of the vote, surpassing the NDP by 523 votes.

Ryland Hunter won the nomination to become the Saskatchewan Party candidate for Saskatoon Meewasin in May 2019. He will face off against NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

Saskatoon Riversdale

Margin of victory: 4.64 per cent

Saskatoon Riversdale was won by Danielle Chartier and the NDP in 2016.

The NDP won this seat in the legislature with 2,691 votes, or 48.2 per cent of the vote. The Saskatchewan Party fell short by 259 votes.

Chartier is not running in the 2020 election. The NDP’s newly nominated Ashlee Hicks will look to defend the Saskatoon seat against the Saskatchewan Party’s Marv Friesen.

Saskatoon University

Margin of victory: 5.43 per cent

The Saskatchewan Party’s Eric Olauson won Saskatoon University in 2016 with 48 per cent of the vote.

The NDP claimed 42.6 per cent of the vote, falling 348 votes shy of the seat.

In 2020, Jennifer Bowes and the NDP will look to contest the seat against Olauson and the Saskatchewan Party.

Saskatoon Westview

Margin of victory: 2.74 per cent

Saskatoon Westview voted in David Buckingham and the Saskatchewan Party in 2016.

The Saskatchewan Party’s 3,892 votes, or 49.1 per cent of the vote, claimed the seat, edging out the NDP by 217 votes.

The incumbent Buckingham will defend his seat against the NDP’s Malik Draz.

PRINCE ALBERT

Prince Albert Northcote

Margin of victory: 4.66 per cent

Nicole Rancourt of the NDP won the Prince Albert Northcote seat in 2016.

The NDP received 49.1 per cent of the vote, obtaining 2,752 votes. A total of 2,491 votes were cast for the Saskatchewan Party, making for a difference of 261 votes.

Rancourt will defend her seat in 2020 against Alana Ross of the Saskatchewan Party. Ross won the nomination in June 2020.