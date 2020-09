REGINA -- On Oct. 26, voters in Saskatchewan will head to the polls for the 2020 provincial election. Whether you plan to cast your vote in person or by mail, here is a current list of candidates expected to appear on the ballot in your constituency. This list will be updated as candidates are nominated.

ARM RIVER

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party, Sask.: Cam Goff

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Steve Forbes

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Dana Skoropad

Independent:

ATHABASCA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Buckley Belanger

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Kelly Kwan

Independent:

BATOCHE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Lon Borgenson

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Delbert Kirsch

Independent:

BIGGAR-SASK VALLEY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Randy Weekes

Independent:

CANNINGTON

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Daryl Harrison

Independent:

CANORA-PELLY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Stacey Strykowski

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Terry Dennis

Independent:

CARROT RIVER VALLEY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Rodney McCorriston

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Fred Bradshaw

Independent:

CUMBERLAND

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Doyle Vermette

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Dean Foster

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party:

Independent:

CUT KNIFE-TURTLEFORD

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Ryan Domotor

Independent:

CYPRESS HILLS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Kelly Genert

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: John Goohsen

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Douglas Steele

Independent:

ESTEVAN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Phil Zajac

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Linda Sopp

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Lori Carr

Independent:

HUMBOLDT-WATROUS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Constance Maffenbeier

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Donna Harpauer

Independent:

INDIAN HEAD - MILESTONE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Jared Clarke

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Don McMorris

Independent:

KELVINGTON WADENA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Linda Patenaude

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Hugh Nerlien

Independent:

KINDERSLEY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Terry Sieben

Saskatchewan Green Party: Evangeline Gordon

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Kenneth Francis

Independent:

LAST MOUNTAIN-TOUCHWOOD

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Gordon Bradford

New Democratic Party: Thera Nordal

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Victor Teece

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Travis Keisig

Independent:

LLOYDMINSTER

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Colleen Morrell Henning

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Colleen Young

Independent:

LUMSDEN MORSE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Isaiah Hunter

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Lyle Stewart

Independent:

MARTENSVILLE-WARMAN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Wade Sira

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Terry Jenson

Independent:

MEADOW LAKE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Carol Vandale

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Jeremy Harrison

Independent:

MELFORT

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan: Dave Waldner

New Democratic Party: Lorne Schroeder

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party:Todd Goudy

Independent:

MELVILLE SALTCOATS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Warren Kaeding

Independent:

MOOSE JAW NORTH

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: North Hunter

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Tim Mcleod

Independent:

MOOSE JAW WAWKAMOW

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Melissa Patterson

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Abby Firlotte

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Gregory Lawrence

Independent:

MOOSOMIN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Ken Burton

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Steven Bonk

Independent:

PRINCE ALBERT CARLTON

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Troy Parenteau

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Joseph Hargrave

Independent:

PRINCE ALBERT NORTHCOTE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Nicole Rancourt

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Sarah Kraynick

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Alana Ross

Independent:

REGINA CORONATION PARK

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Noor Burki

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: David Coates

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty

Independent:

REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Nicole Sarauer

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Sara Healey

Saskatchewan Green Party: Victor Lau

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Naz

Independent:

REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party:

Independent:

REGINA GARDINER PARK

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Faycal Haggui

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Gene Makowsky

Independent:

REGINA LAKEVIEW

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Carla Beck

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Michael Wright

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Megan Patterson

Independent: Trevor Wowk

REGINA NORTHEAST

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party:

Independent:

REGINA PASQUA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Corie Rempel

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal

Independent:

REGINA ROCHDALE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Brett Estey

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association

Saskatchewan Party: Laura Ross

Independent:

REGINA ROSEMONT

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Trent Wotherspoon

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Christopher McCulloch

Saskatchewan Green Party: James Park

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Alexander W Nau

Independent:

REGINA UNIVERSITY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor

Independent:

REGINA WALSH ACRES

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Ken Grey

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers

Independent:

REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Mike Sinclair

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Christine Tell

Independent: Nestor Mryglod

ROSETOWN ELROSE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:: Brenda Edel

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Adrian Janssens

Saskatchewan Green Party: Justina Robinson

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Jim Reiter

Independent:

ROSTHERN-SHELLBROOK

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Scott Moe

Independent:

SASKATCHEWAN RIVERS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Shaun Harris

New Democratic Party: Lyle Whitefish

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Nadine Wilson

SASKATOON CENTRE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Betty Nippi-Albright

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Kim Groff

Independent:

SASKATOON CHURCHILL-WILDWOOD

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Dave McGrane

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Gillian Walker

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Lisa Lambert

Independent:

SASKATOON EASTVIEW

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Matt Love

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jan Norris

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Daryl Cooper

Independent:

SASKATOON FAIRVIEW

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Vicki Mowat

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Tony Ollenberger

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Manmeet Singh Sadhra

Independent:

SASKATOON MEEWASIN

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Ryan Meili

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Jacklin Andrews

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Rylund Hunter

Independent:

SASKATOON NORTHWEST

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Gillian Strange

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Gordon Wyant

Independent:

SASKATOON NUTANA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Erika Ritchie

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Kyle Mazer

Independent:

SASKATOON RIVERSDALE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Ashlee Hicks

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Delanie Passer

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Marvin Friesen

Independent:

SASKATOON SILVERSPRING-SUTHERLAND

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Tajinder Grewal

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Paul Merriman

Independent:

SASKATOON SOUTHEAST

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Pamela Beaudin

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Don Morgan

Independent:

SASKATOON STONEBRIDGE-DAKOTA

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Bronwyn Eyre

Independent:

SASKATOON UNIVERSITY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Jennifer Bowes

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Eric Olauson

Independent:

SASKATOON WESTVIEW

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Malik Draz

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party: Glenn Wright

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: David Buckingham

Independent:

SASKATOON WILLOWGROVE

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Kenneth Cheveldayoff

Independent:

SWIFT CURRENT

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Stefan Rumpel

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Everett Hindley

Independent:

THE BATTLEFORDS

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party: Amber Stewart

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Jeremy Cockrill

Independent:

WEYBURN-BIG MUDDY

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Dustin Duncan

Independent:

WOOD RIVER

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: David Marit

Independent:

YORKTON

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan:

New Democratic Party:

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Green Party:

Saskatchewan Liberal Association:

Saskatchewan Party: Gregory Ottenbreit

Independent: