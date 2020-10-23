REGINA -- With Saskatchewan set to head to the polls on Oct. 26, CTV News Saskatchewan spoke with the leaders of all six of the province’s political parties to find out more about each of their backgrounds, platforms and key issues.

Below is a complete compilation of the 2020 Meet the Leaders series sorted alphabetically by the leader’s last name.

Ken Grey, Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Progressive Conservative Party Leader and MLA Candidate in Regina Walsh Acres Ken Grey hopes to offer a “true, fiscally conservative alternative” to Saskatchewan voters.

Bio: PC Party of Saskatchewan Leader Ken Grey currently works as a supervisor at Regina Paratransit. He grew up in Colonsay, Sask., and completed the Special Care Aide program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Prior to that, he worked for nine years in long-term care and later became a registered sleep technologist with the Sleep Disorders Centre in Saskatoon.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.

Naomi Hunter, Saskatchewan Green Party

Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter is not a career politician, but says her “life of activism” led to her run as party leader and MLA candidate for Regina Elphinstone Centre in 2020.

Bio: Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter runs a family Haskap farm in northern Saskatchewan near Prince Albert. She also teaches fitness classes for seniors. Hunter said she is committed to providing support to help small business owners. Community involvement is important to her. She helped start the ‘I Will Help Regina’ Facebook group, an initiative that sees people donate items to others in need.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.

Ryan Meili, Saskatchewan New Democratic Party

NDP leader Ryan Meili stopped on a snowy Saskatoon street on Tuesday for an interview with CTV Saskatoon anchor Sean Leslie. Meili explained why the NDP would bring back the STC and how he would balance COVID-19 restrictions with allowing the economy to operate.

Bio: NDP Leader Ryan Meili was first elected to the legislature in March 2017 following a by-election. He represents the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin.

Before he was elected, Meili was a family doctor and worked to build community in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.

Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party

Scott Moe is on the campaign trail for the first time as the leader of a political party, after replacing Brad Wall as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Bio: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has represented the constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook since first being elected to the legislature in 2011. In 2018, he was elected leader of the Saskatchewan Party and was sworn in as the premier.

Moe was raised on a farm between Shellbrook and Parkside. He and his family currently live in Shellbrook. He received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan.

Before becoming premier, Moe served as the Minister of Environment, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Corporation and Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.

Robert Rudachyk, Saskatchewan Liberal Party

Saskatchewan Liberal Party Leader and Saskatoon Westview MLA candidate Robert Rudachyk hopes to bring a fair, strong voice to the Legislature “that will hold the current government to account”.

Bio: Saskatchewan Liberal Party Interim Leader Robert Rudachyk grew up in Weyburn, later moving to Saskatoon to study biology at the University of Saskatchewan. He has served terms on the Mayfair School Community Council and the local community association.

He said he wants to build the Liberal team and provide Saskatchewan voters with an alternative to hold the government to account.

He wants to diversify the economy. He says oil and gas will always be part of the economy, but he wants to tap into renewable energy sources.

He is running in the constituency of Saskatoon Westview. He previously ran in the 2016 election but lost.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.

Wade Sira, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

A new presence in Saskatchewan’s political scene, Buffalo Party Leader Wade Sira says he came to lead to the party because of “how unfairly Saskatchewan has been treated in Confederation.”

Bio: Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan Leader Wade Sira was elected reeve of the RM of Rosedale in 2016. He works as a semi driver and Class 1 driving instructor.

He said he wants to put Saskatchewan’s interests first provincially and nationally. He believes the current system is “geared to benefit the elite,” and that politicians must have trust of the people they serve.

The Buffalo Party believes people in Saskatchewan should have the right to vote for independence.

He is running in the constituency of Martensville-Warman.

View the party website here.

View the party's full list of candidates here.