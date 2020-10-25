REGINA -- Voters head to the polls on Monday to cast their ballots for who they want to lead the province for the next four years.

With the vote happening tomorrow, here is all you need to know about casting your ballot.

CTV News Regina and Saskatoon will be broadcasting special coverage of the results on television and online starting at 8 p.m. on Monday.

POLLS OPEN AT 9 A.M.

People can vote from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The location of your polling station can be found on your voter card.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so on Election Day by going to one of the polling stations in your constituency. You can find your constituency here.

When you vote, you’ll be required to provide a valid driver’s licence or other government-issued ID that has your name and current address.

If you don’t have your driver’s licence, you’ll need to provide two pieces of ID. Both must show your name and at least one shows your current address. ID options can be found here.

If you don’t have ID, another voter who knows you can vouch for you. They must be assigned the same voting location.

Once polls close, ballots that were cast in advanced polls, personal care facilities and on Election Day will be counted.

WHAT HAPPENS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS?

Two days after the election, mail-in ballots received before Oct. 26 will start to be counted. Elections workers will count the ballots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until they are all counted.

All mail-in votes will be counted in Regina.

The final count will take place on Nov. 7. On this day, elections workers will count vote-by-mail ballots received after Oct. 26, and in-person absentee ballots cast at returning offices. They will also count ballots from voters in hospital and remand, and ones from those who are temporarily displaced.

Once everything is counted, the final results will be produced.

This means winners in some constituencies might not be known until all ballots are counted.