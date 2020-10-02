REGINA -- Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili announced that he intends to increase accountability and transparency at the government level if elected by calling inquiries into government deals that have sparked controversy.

The NDP said that if elected it would call a public inquiry into the Global Transportation Hub and Regina Bypass, enact stronger conflict of interest rules for MLAs, require all lobbying to be public, ban corporate and union donations and introduce a cap on individual donations.

“Saskatchewan people continue to struggle as jobs and contracts are sent out of province. Meanwhile, the Sask. Party’s friends and insiders get ahead,” said Meili. “The Sask. Party refuses to provide answers or accept responsibility for their actions."

In response, Sask. Party leader Scott Moe said his party is satisfied with the recommendations made by the provincial auditor regarding the GTH.

“It has been looked at by the conflict of interest commissioner, by the provincial auditor, and we have put into place any of the recommendation that have come out of that security,” Moe said.

On Friday afternoon, Meili announced his intention to invest $3 million in rural education if elected.

“A New Democrat government would form a Rural Education Task Force to develop a strategy to meet the needs of rural students, like more development professionals in the classroom, more busses on the road and more anti-bullying initiatives – and invest $3 million to improve outcomes in rural classrooms,” Meili said.

