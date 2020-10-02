MOOSE JAW -- On Friday, the Sask. Party promised to raise the Sask. Advantage Scholarship from $500 to $750.

The Scholarship currently has a lifetime maximum of $2,000. The Sask. Party promises to raise the lifetime maximum to $3,000.

“Students attending our universities or technical schools are eligible to receive this scholarship, as are students in adult basic education or G.E.D. programs,” Moe said. “The very people that are working hard to upgrade their education to put themselves in the very best position to succeed in their careers.”

Moe said more than 113,00 students have received the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship since it was introduced by the Saskatchewan Party in 2012.

He said it’s one way to encourage more students to stay in Saskatchewan to pursue their studies.

If elected, Sask. Party said the adjustment will not come until after next year’s budget.

