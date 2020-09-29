REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party launched its election campaign on Tuesday, promising to balance the budget by 2024 and to grow the economy as the province navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe said the question voters should be asking is ‘who do you trust?’ to recover the province’s economy.

“It isn’t the NDP,” Moe told reporters. “The last time they were in office, they drove opportunity and jobs out of the province.”

He said the Sask. Party will outline a plan that aims to recover and grow the province’s economy. It also aims to make life more affordable for people and bring the budget to balance by 2024.

Moe said the former NDP government closed hospitals, schools and long-term care beds, showing the party’s record is only “one of decline.”

Along with taking shots at the NDP’s history, Moe charged the party would spend recklessly if elected government.

He said the NDP has no recovery plan.

“I don’t think people see a reckless spending spree as the answer. They believe that prudent investment during this time of pandemic is important,” he said.

Moe said new ideas will be on the table, ones that focus on economic growth and affordability. Details of the plan are expected later in the campaign.

BATTLEGROUND RIDINGS

Moe said the Sask. Party will focus on all ridings in the province, but has previously said that the party will likely need to focus on urban seats.

Moe said he plans to visit ridings across Regina, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, and other communities in between.

“We will be engaging humbly,” he said.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 26.