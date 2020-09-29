REGINA -- Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili kicked-off the party’s provincial election campaign on Tuesday, pledging investments in health care and schools should they be elected government.

Meili said life for residents in Saskatchewan was getting harder, even before the pandemic, and that it’s time to invest in people.

“People are stretched and stressed and finding it more difficult to make ends meet,” Meili said in a news release. “Scott Moe and the Sask. Party are satisfied with the way things are – and willing to make things worse with deep cuts and austerity. That’s just wrong. It’s time to put people first.”

If elected government, Meili said the NDP will invest in health care (not requiring user fees), schools to support smaller class sizes, and infrastructure projects.

The party would also raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, look to fix long-term care and expanded home care, and eliminate large corporate donations to parties.

Meili said the Saskatchewan Party’s promise of austerity suggests cuts to health care and education. The Sask. Party government has previously said it doesn’t foresee cuts.

“A commitment to invest now in health care and education – or the Sask. Party’s plan for dangerous cuts during a pandemic,” said Meili. “We will take this choice to every voter in Saskatchewan.”