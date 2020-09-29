REGINA -- The next Saskatchewan General Election has been officially called as Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe requested Lt.-Gov Russ Mirasty dissolve the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday morning.

This will be the province's twenty-ninth election. Tuesday was the last day the province could call an election in time for Oct. 26.

Tuesday’s writ drop marks the beginning of a 28-day campaign period.

Premier Scott Moe arrives at Government House to meet the Lieutenant Governor, leading to the start of the provincial election campaign. pic.twitter.com/Ei0aMqQynS — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) September 29, 2020

According to Michael Boda, Saskatchewan’s Chief Electoral Officer, this will be the largest event in Election Saskatchewan’s history. The 2020 Saskatchewan General Election will include six registered political parties and likely more than 250 candidates. It’s estimated that 815,000 electors will vote for Members of the Legislative Assembly for 61 constituencies.

As of Tuesday, the Sask Party holds 46 seats in the legislature and the NDP holds 13. There are two vacancies.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, I have worked closely with the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer to redesign our polling locations,” Boda said. “As a result, polls will be as safe for voters and for election officials this coming October as a trip to your local grocery store. Voters and workers alike will be provided with PPE, physical distancing and new traffic patterns will be instituted, and clear protocols for safety and cleaning will be put in place.”

Since the province was founded in 1905, there have been 28 general elections. This includes an election in 1934, amid the Great Depression.

Canada’s Constitution requires a new provincial government to be elected every five years.