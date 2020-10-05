REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s NDP promised to increase staffing in the province's primary, acute and long-term care on Monday morning.

The NDP pledged to fund 100 new doctors, 150 registered nurses 300 licensed practical nurses and 500 continuing care assistants if elected.

“The plan to hire health care professionals would come with an investment of $100 million and be worked on in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the appropriate professional associations and health care unions,” the NDP said in a news release

