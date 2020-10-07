REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party announced its intention to expand support for some people living with diabetes.

The party announced Wednesday that the age restrictions on the Saskatchewan Insulin Pump Program would be dropped in the event that the party is re-elected. The program currently covers the cost of insulin pumps and supplies for residents under 25, with Type 1 Diabetes.

The party said expanding the program to include individuals with Type 1 Diabetes of all ages will benefit around 400 people.

“We understand that people with diabetes face unique challenges so the Saskatchewan Party wants to help them manage their diabetes by reducing some of the financial burden,” said Premier Scott Moe. “We will do that by covering the cost of insulin pumps for all ages and covering the cost of continuous glucose monitoring for children and youth.”

The Sask. Party also said it would cover the cost of Continuous Glucose Conitoring Systems for kids.

“Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems are a relatively new technology that allows users, and those they share the information with like parents and caregivers, to monitor glucose levels in real-time throughout the day and receive the information via technology like smart phones,” the province said in a news release.

