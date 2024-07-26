Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old

REGINA
    A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old.

    Investigation into allegations of sexual assault on a minor began on July 16, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    RPS received a report that a youth had been sexually assaulted by a man in the winter of 2022/2023. The investigation found that the man had met the youth online before the sexual assault took place, police said.

    The man had asked for sexually explicit photos from the youth and shared sexually explicit photos during their online communication.

    Cary Harold Reid was located and arrested on Wednesday. He is facing multiple charges including sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

    Reid made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

    There may be other victims, police said. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police or crime stoppers. 

