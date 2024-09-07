These two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering an alliance

Two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering an alliance.

Saskatchewan’s Buffalo Party Leader is considering whether a campaign alliance with the Progressive Conservatives might be mutually beneficial.

“There’s been a lot of talk about splitting the vote, you know, between Conservative value parties in Saskatchewan and we have been speaking with the PC Party and we’re open to the thought of running together. Our platforms are quite similar,” said Buffalo Party Leader Phil Zajac.

The Progressive Conservatives bring decades of political experience to the table. They also have considerable resources. For them, an alliance would make it easier to field a full team of candidates.

“It would really strengthen in numbers. It gives us an opportunity to run 61 candidates and the reality is it’s getting harder and harder to find candidates. People don’t trust the government. They don’t trust the process,” said Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan Leader Rose Buscholl.

“We are in discussions on working on a coalition currently, but it is still currently only in the discussion phase.”

Talks between the two parties continue but time is of the essence.

“There’s still a lot of cogs in the wheel that need to be completed before this is actually a thing so we don’t want to put the cart before the horse but it would be a case where we would not run against each other in ridings at a minimum,” Zajac explained.

Buscholl said she thinks democracy works best when there’s a collaboration.

“I think when it comes to the political landscape, we have to work together,” she said. Democracy works in a way where it is a collaboration, cooperation on people to help make the best choices and set a good path for the people that they're governing.”

The Saskatchewan United Party also represents Conservative values but has not been involved in the discussion. It notes that a provincial election is only seven weeks away and says it remains focused on fielding its own full slate of candidates.

-With files from Hayat Amanat