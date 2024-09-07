'We have members that care': Victoria Club in Regina celebrates 100 years
The Victoria Club Regina has a weekend of activities planned in celebration of 100 years of operation.
The club, which was founded in 1923 and then incorporated in 1924, was originally a place built to welcome newcomers to the area.
Since then, the Victoria Club has gone through different variations and changes with the times.
The Victoria Club is celebrating 100 years of operation. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Christina Trithart is a director of the Victoria Club. She’s been a member for 30 years and said the people set the club apart from others.
“I think what makes us stand the test of time is the fact that we have members that care. Our club is built on membership, and the members commitment to the club,” she said.
The Victoria Club is celebrating 100 years of operation. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Like many other clubs, the Victoria Club has had to battle against past economic cycles, membership ups and downs, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are approximately 850 members of the Victoria Club but roughly a quarter of them are active. Going into the next 100 years of operation, they are hoping to expand their membership.
“We have members that are 19 years old ranging up into the late 80’s. There is a broad range of people. We are a diverse club,” Trithart said.
On Friday night, the hall has been decorated for a member appreciation night. On Saturday, a cabaret is being held which will be open to the public. A live band is also scheduled for Saturday night.
“People just don’t know what the Victoria Club is. I like to call it the best kept secret in Regina. I would encourage people to come out and check out what we’re about,” Trithart said.
The Victoria Club is located at 1300 Victoria Ave.
