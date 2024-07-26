REGINA
Regina

    • Regina's Wascana Pool closed due to mechanical issues

    Wascana Pool can be seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone /CTV News) Wascana Pool can be seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone /CTV News)
    Share

    Regina’s Wascana’s Pool has been closed due to mechanical issues since Wednesday.

    According to a statement from the City of Regina on Friday, crews continue to work on the root cause of the problems.

    “Replacement parts have been ordered to arrive as quickly as possible. Once they arrive, they will be installed and connected to the master system and have their proper operation verified,” the statement read.

    The timeline for repairs is being assessed and the city said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former U.S. president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News