Regina's Wascana Pool closed due to mechanical issues

Regina’s Wascana’s Pool has been closed due to mechanical issues since Wednesday.

According to a statement from the City of Regina on Friday, crews continue to work on the root cause of the problems.

“Replacement parts have been ordered to arrive as quickly as possible. Once they arrive, they will be installed and connected to the master system and have their proper operation verified,” the statement read.

The timeline for repairs is being assessed and the city said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.