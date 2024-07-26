REGINA
Regina

    • Saskatchewan's fire ban lifted due to cooler weather

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.

    Recent rainfall and cooler weather led to the Saskatchewan Public Agency (SPSA) lifting the ban, according to a release from the province.

    While the fire ban has been lifted on Crown lands, provincial parks, provincial recreation sites north of the provincial forest boundary, and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, local fire bans may still be in place.

    Provincial parks and municipalities will monitor local conditions and implement bans if required.

    Saskatchewan was put under a province-wide fire ban on July 11 due to wildfires spreading in the north.

    On July 17, the ban was limited to northern forests.  

    For the latest fire risk maps, prevention tips, and a fire ban map, click here.

