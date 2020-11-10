REGINA -- The ​Saskatchewan Health Authority reported on Tuesday that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 in Regina, Estevan, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Ituna, Weyburn and Yorkton over the past week.

The exposures occurred at a number of businesses and transit routes. As well, there was an exposure at a Halloween party in Weyburn.

REGINA

October 30

H&M, Cornwall Centre, 4 to 4:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart,2202 Broad St., 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

October 31

Birmingham's, 2635 Star Lite St., 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Rd., 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Party City, 4805 Gordon Rd., 10 to 10:40 a.m.

Regina Halal Meat, 229 Victoria Ave, 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Regina Wholesale, 921 Broad St, 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Toys R Us, 730 Albert St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd. (Studio #6-Grandpa Wars), 6:45 to 9 p.m.

November 1

Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 8:13 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 8:32 a.m.

Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 4:32 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 5:12 p.m.

Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 4:30 to 5 p.m.

November 2

Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m.

Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:55 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 7:29 p.m.

Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Ave., 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

November 2 and 3

Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

Starbucks (located in Cathedral Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 3 to 7 p.m. each day

November 3

Evolution Fitness, 3615 Pasqua St., 7 to 8 p.m.

Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:51 a.m.

Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:57 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 7:28 p.m.

November 3-5 inclusive

Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.

November 4

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 8 to 9 p.m.

Starbucks (located in Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m.

Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 10:36 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 10:57 p.m.

November 5

McDonalds, 525 Albert St., 2 to 2:30 p.m.

November 6

Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Staples, 600 Albert St., 11 to 11:15 a.m.

H&M, Cornwall Centre, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 7 to 9 p.m.

November 7

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.

ESTEVAN

November 1

Affinity Place, 701 Souris Ave., 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.

FORT QU’APPELLE

November 5

Robin's Donuts, 121 Souxe Avenue S, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

INDIAN HEAD

November 3

Benchmark Bar and Grill, SK-56 and SK-1, 8 to 9 a.m.

ITUNA

October 26 and 27

Northside Sales and Service, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

WEYBURN

October 29

Crescent Point Place, 327 Mergens St. NW, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

October 31

Halloween party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, 9:30 pm to 1:30 am

November 2

Walmart, 1000 Sims Ave., 8 to 8:15 p.m.

YORKTON

November 6

Canadian Tire, 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.