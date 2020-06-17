REGINA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in two Hutterite communities in the R.M. of Maple Creek.

In a release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said two members of a rural household tested positive for the virus last week.

An additional 14 cases were confirmed positive Wednesday. These cases are in addition to the nine new cases reported by the province earlier on Wednesday.

Public Health is investigating, including contact tracing and active case finding in targeted areas of the R.M.

The SHA says cases are being investigated in connection to interprovincial travel to Alberta, as well as in the area.