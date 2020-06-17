REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 693.

Seven of the new cases are in the far north region while the other two are in the Saskatoon region.

There are currently 47 active cases. Two more people have recovered, making for a total of 633 recoveries.

One person is currently in inpatient care in Saskatoon, while another is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The far north leads the province with 284 cases, while 184 are in the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 make up 243 of the total cases, 211 are in people aged 40 to 59, 115 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 19 are in the 80-plus age range and 105 cases are in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases, while men make up the other 49 per cent.

There have been 13 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

REOPENING SASK.: PHASE 4 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 22

The Government of Saskatchewan says the first half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 22.

Youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities will resume in the first half of phase four.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.

The second half of Phase four will include indoor pools, rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and casinos. A date for this part of the phase will be announced at a later date.