REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan says the first half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 22.

Youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities will resume in the first half of phase four.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.

The second half of Phase four will include indoor pools, rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and casinos. A date for this part of the phase will be announced at a later date.

GATHERING SIZES

On June 22, the limit on gathering will increase to 30 people. If there isn’t enough room to maintain proper physical distancing, the gathering should be smaller.

“For food service at indoor gatherings, potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or shared buffet service. If food is being served, it should be plated. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following proper food safety protocols. This reduces the number of people who touch serving utensils or drink containers,” the province said in a news release.

Physical distancing guidelines still apply to public and private gatherings.