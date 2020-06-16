REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed one new COVID-19 case and two more recoveries on Tuesday.

The newest case is in the Saskatoon area. There have been 684 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the province.

In a release, the province said there are now 40 active cases.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

SASK. REVEALS $2.4B IN LOSSES WITH RECORD SPENDING ON HEALTH

The Government of Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget shows a focus on health and economic supports made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three months since revealing temporary fiscal numbers without any revenue forecasts, the province forecasts a deficit of $2.4 billion.

The province was headed for a balanced budget in March which was upended in a matter of days as a result of COVID-19.

Public debt will rise by $3 billion in 2020-21. The government says $1.9 billion of that is attributable to COVID-19. The remaining $1.1 billion finances infrastructure projects in the government’s capital plan, which were developed prior to the pandemic. This increase will grow the total public debt to $24.37 billion.