A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to an investigation into items resembling pipe bombs found in the 400 block of Herbert Street East in Swift Current on June 14.

The youth who cannot be identified, is being charged with possession of an explosive without lawful excuse and possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

Early in the morning on June 14, members of the Swift Current RCMP responded to a complaint that an item that looked like a pipe bomb in the 400 block of Herbert Street East.

They secured the scene and located three suspicious items in the middle of a parking lot.

The Explosive Disposal Unit was called and destroyed the items as a precaution. The location was also searched by the Police Dog Service and no other suspicious items were found.

The boy will appear in Provincial Court in Swift Current at 9:30 a.m. on July 21.