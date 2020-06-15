REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total to 683.

There are 13 new cases in the far north. The province says most of the newest cases are connected to a wake on June 10 and a funeral on June 11. This event was the subject of a health advisory on June 11.

Saskatchewan health officials are reminding people of the importance of physical distancing, to minimize transmission of COVID-19. Anyone who attended these events was asked to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor.

“While our numbers had been lower over the last few days, this increase is a reminder that COVID-19 is still in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “Large public gatherings increase the risk of transmission. Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing.”

Three of the new cases are in the Saskatoon region. The other two cases are people who tested positive in Saskatchewan, but live outside the province.

Currently, there are 41 cases considered active. One person has been hospitalized in the north region, while another is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The far north continues to lead the province with 277 total cases, while 181 are in the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south region and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 make up 240 cases, 207 cases are in the 40 to 59 age range, 114 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 18 are in the 80-plus age range, and 104 cases are in people aged 19-years or younger.

Men make up 49 per cent of cases, while 51 per cent are women.

There have been 13 total COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, leaving 24 active cases.

To date, there have been 665 confirmed cases of the virus in Saskatchewan and 628 people have recovered.

Two people remain in hospital, with one receiving inpatient care in the north and the other in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The new case is located in Saskatoon, bringing that region's total to 178. Elsewhere in the province, 264 cases are from the far north, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina and area, 19 from the south and 12 from the central region.

SASK. TO REVEAL 2020-21 BUDGET

The Government of Saskatchewan will unveil the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, following a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of caucus members will return to the Legislature for a short session that will span three weeks.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will rise around 2 p.m. to deliver the numbers. Due to costs associated with the pandemic, the government predicted losses between $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion in April.