Saskatchewan reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as all COVID-19 restrictions came to an end in the province.

There was one new death reported Sunday, for a total of 573 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, active cases in the province sit at 399, and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 43.

New cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North Central (one), Far North East (five), North Central (one), Saskatoon (four), Central East (one), Regina (three), and South East (one) zones. One case is pending location details.

Fifty-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with six in ICU.

Saskatchewan health-care workers administered an additional 10,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

Saskatchewan is free of all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate and limits on large gatherings, as of Sunday.

Saskatchewan residents have been asked to abide by pandemic-related restrictions for 16 months.