REGINA -- Five cases of the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India, have been detected in Saskatchewan.

Two COVID-19 deaths and 227 new cases were also confirmed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

The Government of Saskatchewan said the two deaths are a person in their 40s from the South Central zone and another in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone.

There are currently 2,075 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan following 188 newly reported recoveries.

A total of 149 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 34 in intensive care.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There were 133 variants of concern newly identified on Friday. The province has detected 8,915 variants of concern in total.

Lineage results were reported for 438 more cases on Friday. There are now 4,021 cases of B.1.1.7., the variant first identified in the U.K.

Seventy-one have been identified as the P.1. variant – up by 18 from Thursday.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY DROPS TO 23+

Saskatchewan residents age 23 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Vaccine eligibility remains at 18 years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).