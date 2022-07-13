1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. Typical symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, the government said in a news release.

"The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low," Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said in the release.

“But residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a health care provider if they suspect they may be infected."

An investigation by Public Health has indicated that the person infected with the virus likely acquired it outside of the province.

The province did not say where the case was located.

If the risk to a community or location is considered high, the province said health officials will provide public notifications.

The government's release noted that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. It is transmissible through:

Prolonged face-to-face close contact.

Touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease.

Exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linens or clothing.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.