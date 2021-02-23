REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the province, including two cases of the UK variant and the province's first case of the South African variant.

The province said the B1.1.7 UK variant was detected in two people from the Regina zone. The two were tested at the end of January. Based on contact tracing to date, the government said these cases are not currently considered to be linked to travel at this time.

The B1.351 SA variant was found in one person from the North Central zone. This person was also tested at the end of January. Public health is investigating.

The province said there is also one presumptive case of the B1.1.7 UK variant in a person in the Saskatoon zone. The person came from out of province to Saskatoon, for acute care. Public health is working to confirm the results.

Saskatchewan has confirmed six variant cases to date; five B1.1.7 UK including one presumptive case, and one B1.351 SA.

More to come…