REGINA -- Regina police have charge two girls with starting a fire that destroyed the play structure at a northwest school.

The fire broke out late Monday evening, at Dr. L.M. Hanna elementary school. Police were called to the scene around 9:56 p.m.

The suspects, two girls ages 12 and 13, were taken into custody and charged on Tuesday.

According to a GoFundMe page, the play structure was a $83 thousand community funded addition to the playground. It took eight years to raise the funds and build the structure.

Regina Fire and Protective Services Deputy Chief, Gord Hewitt, said the fire was suspicious in nature.

Witnesses on scene told fire crews that they saw someone running away from the fire after it was lit. There was damage to metal parts of the play structure, as well as the rubber pellets along the ground.

The school posted on Twitter this morning, saying it is devastated about the fire