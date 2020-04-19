REGINA -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, and four people are in hospital, the province said in a news release.

The total number of cases, 315, includes one presumptive case that was reported on Saturday.

Seventy-seven cases are currently considered active, and the total number of recoveries remains at 234.

Four people are in hospital including three receiving inpatient care and one in the ICU.

In Saskatchewan, 134 cases are related to travel, 132 cases are community contacts, 29 cases have no known exposure and 20 remain under investigation.

Health care workers make up 35 COVID-19 cases in the province.

149 cases are located in Saskatoon, 70 in Regina, 59 in the north, 15 in the south, 11 in the central region and 11 in the far north.

Men make up 52 per cent of cases and women make up 48 per cent.

114 cases are in people 20 to 39, 106 in people 40 to 59, 63 in people 60 to 79 and eight in people over 80. 24 cases involve people under 19.

Four people have died from COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the province has performed 23,909 test.

