REGINA -- Saskatchewan has three new confirmed and three new presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial case total to 313.

In a release Saturday, the province announced that 75 of the 313 cases are considered active.

Saturday’s numbers include cases from the La Loche area that were reported on Friday.

Six more people have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 234.

There are currently five people in hospital in Saskatchewan, including one in intensive care.

Of the 313 cases in the province, 134 are travel related, 132 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 29 have no known exposures and 18 are currently under investigation.

Health care workers account for 35 cases, however, the source of the infection may not be related to their work in all cases.

The Saskatoon area continues to lead the province with 148 cases, followed by 70 in the Regina area, 59 from the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 10 from the far north.

People aged 20 to 39 lead the way accounting for 114 cases, while 105 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 63 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 23 cases are in people aged 19 or under and eight are in the 80-plus range.

Men make up 52 per cent of cases while women make up 48 per cent.

As of Saturday, 23,092 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

The province also announced new guidelines for safe, remote worship services on Saturday.