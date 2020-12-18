REGINA -- Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, along with 245 new cases.

In a release, the Government of Saskatchewan said both deaths are from the Regina zone. One was a person in their 70s and the other a person in their 80s.

There are 3,736 active cases as of Friday, out of the 13,077 cases to date. The province reported 485 new recovered cases.

There are 12 new cases located in the Far Northwest, one in the Far North Central, 28 in the Far Northeast, 53 in the Northwest, 16 in North Central, 14 in the Northeast, 46 in Saskatoon, five in Central West, four in Central East, 42 in Regina, two in the Southwest, seven in South Central, five in the Southeast zone and 10 new cases have pending location details.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 230, or 19 new cases per 100,000 population.

121 people are in hospital, including 17 people in intensive care; 5 in the North Central zone, nine in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

104 people are receiving inpatient care: three in the Far North West, eight in the North West, 20 in the North Central, 41 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central West, two in the Central East, 24 in the Regina and five in the South East zones.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) processed 3,171 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.