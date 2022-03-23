200 new assistant positions created as part of record $2.88B education budget

The Saskatchewan Government is committing to 200 new educational assistant positions as part of its record-setting $2.88 billion education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

That $2.88 billion is an increase of $219.9 million or 8.3 per cent from last year. It supports Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students as well as early learners and school and child care staff, according to the province.

"Our government is pleased to provide record investments in education spending again this year," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a release. "A strong economy pays for strong public services, and we can see that in [Wednesday’s] budget with new educational assistants and capital funding that will set up Saskatchewan students for success for years to come."

The 200 new educational assistant positions will take up $7 million of the education budget. The province said the additional positions will give teachers and students the support they need when it comes to managing growing and diverse classrooms.

Overall, Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions will see $1.99 billion for operating funding for the 2022-23 school year, an increase of $29.4 million or 1.5 per cent. A two per cent salary increase for teachers that was part of the last collective bargaining agreement will also come from the $1.99 billion.

The government will contribute $309.6 million to early learning and child care this fiscal year.

Of that, $4.3 million will be used to create 6,100 new child care spaces in centres and family child care homes. The province said this is part of its goal to create 28,000 new regulated spaces within the next five years.

Parents with children under six years of age who saw their child care fees reduced by an average of 50 per cent in February, 2022, can soon expect to see retroactive payments going back to July 1, 2021, as the province said those payments are currently being processed.

Meanwhile, a total of $168.6 million has been set aside for building and renovating schools around Saskatchewan.

Included in that is $95.2 million to support planning and construction of 15 new schools and the renovation of five existing schools.

Another $55.9 million has been allocated for preventative and emergency maintenance.

ADVANCED EDUCATION

Advanced Education will see a total budget of $740.3 million this fiscal year – an increase of $5.6 million over 2021-22.

The province said it is a sign of strong support for post secondary education, including a commitment to nursing seat expansion.

The province said $4.9 million will be used to create an additional 150 nurse training seats.

"By expanding the nurse training seats, we are helping to ensure post-secondary programs are aligned with the current and future needs of students, the economy, and Saskatchewan communities," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said in a release. “Through recruitment, retention and training efforts, we are investing in the health care needs of our province and the commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.”

Nearly $38 million has been set aside for direct financial supports for all post-secondary students.

A total of $27 million will be used to support the student loan program, the province said that will provide repayable and non-repayable financial assistance to more than 20,000 students.

Another $10.6 million has been committed to scholarships that includes $7.1 million for the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship.

This year’s advanced education budget also includes the continuation of a multi-year commitment from the provincial government to provide an additional $60 million to the sector over the next two years. A commitment that was first made in 2021-22.

More details to come…