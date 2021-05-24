Advertisement
$20K worth of meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Moose Jaw bust
In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, a bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl seized in a drug raid is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service has charged two Regina men after a significant amount of drugs were seized during a vehicle search.
Police responded to a call of several people leaving a home with weapons on Saturday. The suspect vehicle was located and officers reported weapons in plain sight. The suspects were arrested and police found a large quantity of drugs during a thorough vehicle search.
Police said 205 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine and seven grams of fentanyl were seized, roughly worth $20,000.
One Regina man was charged with breach of undertaking and had other warrants.
Another Regina man was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine for trafficking.
Both were released and will appear in court on a later date.