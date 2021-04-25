REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 146 new cases of variants of concern (VoC).

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19; one person in their 50s, and another over 80, both from the Northwest zone.

There are 2,515 active cases in the province, with 290 new recoveries reported Sunday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 251, or 20.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 186 people in Saskatchewan being treated for COVID-19 in hospital; including 49 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (17), Northwest (12), North Central (seven), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (42), Central West (one), Central East (15), Regina (101), Southwest (eight), South Central (six) and Southeast (27) zones. Eight new are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan reported 146 new VoC cases on Sunday. There have been 6,026 VoC cases in Saskatchewan to date.

Ninety-two more previously reported VoC cases have reported lineage. To date the province has identified lineage for 2,152 VoC cases; 2,138 cases are B.1.1.1.7, which originated in the U.K., nine are B.1.351, which originated in South Africa and five are P.1., which originated in Brazil.

VoC cases have so far been reported in the Far Northwest (81), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (149), North Central (88), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (619), Central West (77), Central East (251), Regina (3,447), Southwest (160), South Central (455) and Southeast (617) zones. There are 68 VoC cases pending location details.

VACCINES ADMINISTERED

The Saskatchewan Health Authority administered 7,451 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan. The most recent doses were given in the Far Northwest (39), Far North Central (six), Far Northeast (48), Northwest (1,102), North Central (615), Northeast (596), Saskatoon (2,517), Central West (75), Central East (276), Regina (430), Southwest (495), South Central (79) and Southeast (913). There were 260 doses administered with location details pending.

One-half of Saskatchewan residents over 40 have received their first dose.