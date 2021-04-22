REGINA -- RCMP issued $3,600 in fines after officers caught three drivers speeding in a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and an Aston Martin near Maple Creek.

According to a news release, RCMP officers noticed the trio of luxury cars speeding south of Maple Creek on Highway 21 on April 17.

Once officers caught up to the drivers – who were racing “in excess of 180 km/h” in a 110 km/h zone – they conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a total $3,600 in fines and all three cars were impounded.

RCMP said one of the drivers had just taken the car out of winter storage and did not register his vehicle properly.

“Not something you see every day in the Saskatchewan prairies,” said the RCMP.