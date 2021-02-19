REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with three more deaths and 227 recoveries.

One death was a person in their 50s from the Northwest zone; a second death was a person above the age of 80 from the Regina zone; and the third death was someone in their 70s from the South Central zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (13), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (16), North Central (26), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (32), Central East (11), Regina (30), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (4) zones.

There are 172 people in hospital, 19 are in the ICU.

The seven-day average for new daily cases in the province in 157. The number of active cases continues to trend downwards – there are 1,616 active cases of the disease in Saskatchewan.

VACCINATIONS

There were 2,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given across the province on Thursday.

The shots were administered in the Far Northwest (33), Far Northeast (40), Far North Central (11), Northwest (17), Central East (1,014), Regina (832) and Saskatoon (456).

There have been 53,030 doses of the vaccine administered so far.

According to the federal government, 59,395 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been distributed to Saskatchewan as of Thursday.

TESTING

There were 2,724 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Thursday.

The province continues to recommend against all non-essential travel. The government said if you travel inter-provincially you should get tested for COVID-19 upon your return to Saskatchewan, and again seven days later.